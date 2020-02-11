KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 332,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,927,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.