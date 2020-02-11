Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

KEYS stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.15. 69,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,027. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

