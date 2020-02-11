Kier Group (KIE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kier Group (LON: KIE) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Kier Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/16/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – Kier Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:KIE opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.60.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.