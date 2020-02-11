Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KRP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 146,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

