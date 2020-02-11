Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

