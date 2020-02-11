Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Kimberly Clark worth $114,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

