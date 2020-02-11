Kin (KIN) Price Up 130% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 130% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $80,221.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, COSS, Stellarport, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Allbit, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.