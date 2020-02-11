Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 106 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 106 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $777.46 per share, with a total value of $82,410.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $803.97 per share, with a total value of $6,431.76.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $780.04 per share, with a total value of $105,305.40.

On Friday, January 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $755.71 per share, with a total value of $102,020.85.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

TPL stock traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $789.97. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $783.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.62. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,212,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

