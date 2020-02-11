Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Kinross Gold worth $27,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,835,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 541,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.06.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

