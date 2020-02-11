Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $214,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 149.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

