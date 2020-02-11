Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $10,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

