Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.14.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$48.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$38.80 and a one year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

