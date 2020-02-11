Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.95. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.