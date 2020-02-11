Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,737. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

