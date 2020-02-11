KLA Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.04. 1,267,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. KLA has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.