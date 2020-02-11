KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 590 Shares

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KLAC traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.04. 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

