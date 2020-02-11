Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.