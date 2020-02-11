Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.82 ($7.93).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €6.14 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of €7.37 ($8.56).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

