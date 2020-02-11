Kodiak Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 819 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

