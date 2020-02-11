Kornit Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,497 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,276% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

