Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Koss stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.36. Koss has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.