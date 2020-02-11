Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,871 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple stock opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

