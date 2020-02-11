Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €82.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($81.50).

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €72.05 ($83.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.14 and a 200 day moving average of €59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

