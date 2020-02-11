Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 183,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

