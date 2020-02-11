KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KT by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 708,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

