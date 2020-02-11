KuCoin Shares Market Cap Reaches $106.82 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00012712 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $106.82 million and $9.95 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

