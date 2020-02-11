L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 49.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $189.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

