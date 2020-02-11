L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE LB opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

