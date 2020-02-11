L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$90,687.50 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$90,687.50 ($64,317.38).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 1,620 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,357.10 ($1,671.70).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,917 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$73,473.23 ($52,108.67).

On Monday, February 3rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 14,605 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,928.97 ($14,843.24).

On Friday, January 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 6,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$9,522.50 ($6,753.55).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm purchased 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

ASX LSF traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$1.44 ($1.02). 1,380,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.54.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.