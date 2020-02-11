L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

