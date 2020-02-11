La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LZB opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.68.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

