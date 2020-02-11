Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $19,654.92 in Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $19,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. 395,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,472. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 307,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

