Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.48. 38,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $441.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.