Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,745 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after purchasing an additional 354,353 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. 365,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.76.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

