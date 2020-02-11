Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.0% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 446.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.50. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

