Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cim LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $16.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1,902.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,864. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,003.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,965.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

