Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Cable One worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO stock remained flat at $$1,762.81 during trading on Tuesday. 149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,333. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,625.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,411.35. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $895.27 and a 1 year high of $1,768.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

