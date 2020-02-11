Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.
GLW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 453,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.
Corning Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.