Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

GLW traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 453,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.