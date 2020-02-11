Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $111,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.45. 215,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.