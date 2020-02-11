Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Colfax accounts for 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Colfax worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

