Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Discovery Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

DISCA stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

