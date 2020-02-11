Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

