Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 98,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

