Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.