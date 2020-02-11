Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 921,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $189,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.79. 3,115,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The stock has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

