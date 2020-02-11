Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 739,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.