Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 2,351 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

DAL traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. 206,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,796,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

