Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. 7,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,622. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

