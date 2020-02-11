Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 945,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,799. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

