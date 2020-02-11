Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

